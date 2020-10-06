TheStreet
It’s Time For The iPhone 12! What Investors Should Know

Daniel Martins

It is finally here! Apple has announced the date of its upcoming Apple Event, a.k.a. the long-awaited release date of the 5G-capable iPhone 12: October 13, at 10 a.m. Cupertino time. The Apple Maven will live-blog the event minute-by-minute, always looking at the developments from the perspective of the Apple investor. Don’t forget to bookmark thestreet.com/apple to follow the complete coverage.

In my weekly preview article, I hypothesized that Apple would finally send out the invites on Tuesday morning, one week ahead of the scheduled date, as the company did last month with the Apple Watch and iPad refresh. The company did exactly that.

Below are some thoughts about the event that I believe Apple investors should keep in mind.

A few thoughts for Apple investors

  • As far as I can tell, the save-the-date invitation came out at 9 a.m. Cupertino time. Within only 10 minutes, Apple’s stock jumped 1%, reversing the losses of the morning. The market’s knee-jerk reaction confirms my suspicion that “the sooner the invite comes out, the better it is for Apple stock, as it would suggest that the delays in bringing the device to market ahead of the 2020 holiday season could be less of a concern”.
  • Speaking of holiday season delays, availability of the new devices will probably be as important for the stock as the details of the product features themselves. Logically, the quicker the items are ready to ship, the better for investors. However, I would at least expect the new iPhone 12 to be available in the US as soon as possible, since this is likely to be Apple’s “battleground market” in its fight for 5G market share against Samsung.
  • Regarding the products themselves, I expect to see a wide range of iPhone 12 models: from small (5.4 inches) to large screen sizes, and from fast mmWave (probably the Pro version) to better coverage Sub-6GHz spectrum bands. I would certainly be pleased if Apple also announced its new lineup of Mac computers on Apple silicon, although I don’t believe that these devices (less than 10% of annual revenues) will have nearly as much of an impact on stock price behavior.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

