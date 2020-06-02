Apple Maven
Apple Could Come Out of Smartphone Battle A Winner in 2020

Daniel Martins

The smartphone industry is certainly a fiercely competitive one. Over the past few years, Apple has been losing ground to Asia-based device makers that have mastered the art of competing on low price and high volume.

The graph below helps to paint the picture. According to research firm Counterpoint, Apple has been the only top smartphone manufacturer to not gain market share since 2018. The Cupertino company gave up its number two spot to Huawei in 2019, while it watched Xiaomi inch closer to the podium.

Market share by company, global smartphone shipment since 2018
Global smartphone market share by company, since 2018DM Martins Research, data by Counterpoint

The devil is in the details

What the chart above does not properly depict is that Apple’s competitive position has been improving in the past six to eight months.

In the fourth calendar quarter of 2019, during the important holiday period, Apple sold more smartphones than any of its peers. And in the challenging first calendar period of 2020, the iPhone saw a unit sales decline of 5% that was modest compared to the overall industry’s 13% drop.

The common denominator between the last two quarters has been the iPhone 11. Apple’s new smartphone lineup seems to have pleased consumers. I have recently discussed in more detail why this was the case: a “cleaner” device portfolio, the appeal of the new features, and competitive pricing at the mid-to-high end of the value chain.

What to expect next

The COVID-19 crisis has thrown a curve ball at smartphone makers. For this reason alone, the modest recovery in smartphone sales observed in 2019 will likely sputter. Add to the challenges a deep global recession and the reignited US-China trade dispute. Not even the increased demand for 5G devices will likely be enough to counter the headwinds.

However, relative to the rest of the pack, Apple could come out a winner and reclaim some of its market share lost. The success of the iPhone 11 is key, but does not tell the full story. Up its sleeve, the Cupertino company still has two cards to play: the iPhone SE that was launched in April to fill the low price-point gap, and possibly the anticipated release of its 5G device later in the year.

