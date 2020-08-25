Next iPhone Event: Game Changer

Apple Maven
If history can serve as reference, Apple is only days away from announcing its September 2020 product refresh event. This year’s edition will likely be a game changer, as the Cupertino company is expected to unveil its most anticipated smartphone in the past few years: the 5G-capable iPhone 12.

A look at Apple’s previous events

The September meetup, likely to be held online this year, has become a staple in Apple’s events calendar. Over the past five years at least, the timing has also been quite consistent. Since 2015, the event has:

  • been announced between August 27 and August 30
  • taken place between September 7 and September 12, either a Tuesday or Wednesday

The star of each past event has been the iPhone. The 6, 7, 8, X and 11 family of smartphones were all unveiled in September of the past five years. But other products have been announced at the same time.

All iterations of the Apple Watch, first introduced in 2014, took place in September. The iPad has also been featured in a couple of the past events, although irregularly. The very first AirPod made its first appearance in September 2016, but did not show up in subsequent editions. Last year, services began to find their way into the event, with the introduction of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade taking place in September 2019.

The one product category that is hardly ever featured in Apple’s September events is the Mac. However, special announcements in October have happened. With the recent developments around Apple’s own silicon, it is very likely that we will see news on the Mac in the next couple of months.

What next?

The Apple Maven will explore the possible announcements for 2020 in the next few days. Keep visiting thestreet.com/apple for more updates. In the meantime, vote on our Twitter poll: what would you be most interested in seeing next month?

