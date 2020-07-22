Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

iPhone SE: The Hero of Apple’s Quarter

Daniel Martins

New research has come out regarding smartphone sales, and it provides a glimpse into Apple’s fiscal third quarter results.

Counterpoint Research announced, on July 20, that US smartphone sell-through has dropped by one-fourth in the second calendar quarter compared to the same period in 2019. A few details about the study are worth highlighting:

  • Apple outperformed the sector, but not by much: a drop of 23% year-over-year.
  • The postpaid channel was impacted less than prepaids – which is good news for Apple.
  • April was the worst month, when most retailers were closed and sales volume dropped in half.
  • Stimulus checks and the reopening of carrier stores helped in the second part of the quarter.
  • Samsung was also a relative winner, largely due to a strong online channel.
US Smartphone Year-Sell-Trought Changes
Counterpoint Research

iPhone SE: perfect timing

The iPhone SE will probably save Apple’s smartphone sales in the US, at least to some extent. Counterpoint itself seems to believe so, based on its data observations:

This is very much in line with the “what could go right” section of my iPhone earnings preview. Here was my take on the entry-level model, published early last week:

The good and the bad news

The good news is that the iPhone SE might have been the antidote to otherwise very soft sales in what I think will be the most challenged of Apple’s geographic segments. Elsewhere around the world, I do not believe that the Cupertino company will face the same difficulties, as (1) the Eastern economies have been further ahead in the coronavirus cycle and (2) other countries in the Western hemisphere have done a better job than the US at shaking off the COVID-19 crisis.

The bad news is that the iPhone SE is a lower price point device that I believe carries lower margins. Apple’s smartphone unit sales resilience in the US may not translate very well into total revenue strength. Also, should I be right about profitability, whatever top-line traction the company can gain from the iPhone SE will not impact earnings as much as the iPhone 11 could.

Check out these articles next:

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the iPhone

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the App Store

Watch This Before Apple’s Earnings Day (Video)

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

iPhone

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the iPad

The iPad had a tough first calendar quarter, like most other Apple products. With a newly-launched Pro model and favorable learn- and work-from-home trends, tablet sales could look better this time.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

FAAMG Earnings Season Begins: What Lies Ahead (Video)

It is time to look under the hood and check how Big Tech has done in the second quarter. Expectations seem optimistic, as FAAMG stocks head into earnings season twice as strong as the S&P 500.

Daniel Martins

by

Bernard Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the Apple Watch

The overall environment has not been that great for wearables lately. The Apple Watch will need to use “brute force” to produce decent results in fiscal third quarter.

Daniel Martins

What Has Happened to Apple Stock After Previous Rallies?

Apple has rallied 90% in the past 12 months. While the performance is impressive, shares have reached escape velocity three other times in the past 20 years. Here’s what you should know.

Daniel Martins

by

Bogle83

Watch This Before Apple’s Earnings Day (Video)

After my conversation with The Street’s Kaitlin O’Toole and Nelson Wang, I dive deeper into a couple of key topics of conversation ahead of Apple’s earnings day, July 30.

Daniel Martins

by

Bernard Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Resilient

This was Apple stock’s 17th consecutive week of flat or positive returns. But this time, shares lagged the S&P 500, as tech bullishness took a break.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the App Store

Ahead of earnings day, the Apple Maven looks at how well the App Store may have performed in the third fiscal quarter. The initial read on the business is largely positive.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of Macs

Although not a key piece of the investment thesis, Macs could be a bright spot this quarter, maybe lifting sales when a bit of help is most needed.

Daniel Martins

Another Push To Make Apple News Relevant (Video)

Apple has not gotten News and News+ right yet. If it does, the premium service could become a billion-dollar business. The company’s newly-introduced features are a step in the right direction.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the iPhone

The iPhone had a tough start to 2020. But with the SE model in the market for a few months and China back on its feet, third fiscal quarter could mark a turnaround.

Daniel Martins

by

CraigAdams83