Here Comes The iPhone 13: One Reason Why It May Be A Success

The rumor mill has started to churn ahead of the iPhone 13 release. The Apple Maven reviews the latest news on what could make the device a success for the Cupertino company.

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Report has been spinning its wheels and trading at a share price of around $142 to $147 since early July. After delivering a killer fiscal third quarter late last month, investors seem to be awaiting the next catalyst to get behind the stock once again and push it to new all-time highs.

The catalyst may be only about six to eight weeks away. This is when the iPhone 13, Apple’s second generation of 5G-capable mobile devices, is expected to be unveiled. At least one main feature may help to make this one yet another successful smartphone launch for the Cupertino company.

Figure 1: iPhone 12 Pro, Apple's latest available smartphone model. Apple

Not all about 5G

Even though one of the iPhone 12’s most talked-about feature is the ability to exchange data at 5G speeds, some believe that this is not the main appeal of the device to most consumers. 5G networks are still far from being fully developed, particularly outside China, and owning a 5G device today may not mean much to most users across most global markets.

The same could also be said of the iPhone 13. To win the hearts and minds of Apple enthusiasts and encourage them to buy the new product, the company will probably need to offer other substantial feature upgrades. One of the most likely ones is a set of new applications for the cameras.

Bloomberg has just reported that Apple will introduce three new camera features on the iPhone 13:

Portrait mode for videos, which allows for depth effects by blurring the background; ProRes, a higher-quality video format that gives pro users more options in post-production; New filters to enhance the look and colors of photos.

Will it be enough?

The questions that Apple stock investors might be asking themselves is: will camera updates be enough to increase iPhone sales in the coming fiscal year? The answer is subject to personal opinions. I believe that these three new features alone will not do the trick.

However, the iPhone is proving to be more about the full package of benefits that it offers to its users than about one “killer” feature – be it camera, 5G connectivity, screen size, or other. I believe that the iPhone 13 has a good chance of doing well in fiscal 2022. However, other factors will likely play an important role, including the faster A15 processor and the continuous software updates to iOS.

Twitter speaks

Which of the following features would most likely convince you to upgrade your smartphone to an iPhone 13 later this year?

