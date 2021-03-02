Apple: Time To Start Talking iPhone 13

Rumors have started to circulate on Apple’s iPhone 13. The Apple Maven reviews the expected features, and how the new device could build upon the 5G super cycle to supercharge the company’s financial results into 2022.

Yes, the long-awaited iPhone 12, unveiled with delayed fanfare in October 2020, is not even six months old. But it is already time to peek ahead and see what comes next.

Rumors have started to circulate on Apple’s new smartphone, what will probably be known as the iPhone 13. The Apple Maven reviews the expected features, and how the new device could build upon the 5G super cycle to supercharge the company’s financial results into 2022.

Same exterior, improved interior

Most of the unofficial information on the upcoming iPhone 13 comes from two trusted sources in the Apple world: TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and “bull of bulls” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

The new devices will probably look just like the iPhone 12 trims, from the outside. In addition to the standard size, the iPhone 13 will likely feature a “mini” model, at a screen size of 5.4 inches, as well as an oversized “max” version, at 6.7 inches.

With technology advancing fast and requiring more storage room, the iPhone 13 is likely to push the envelope. The device should have a 1 terabyte storage option, which is twice as much as the current version’s 512 gigabyte, at the high end. As a fun fact, the original iPhone’s storage started at 4 Gb.

While the higher-end Pro versions will likely continue to offer superior camera specs and a faster refresh rate, one of the most anticipated changes is that all trims should be equipped with LiDAR scanners. This is the technology that allows for better camera depth perception, and that will drive the revolution in augmented reality.

Here is an interesting rendering, using the iPhone 12 Pro plus LiDAR:

Let’s talk money

It has become clearer by the week that the iPhone 12, Apple’s first 5G-capable smartphone, has been a huge win for the company.

Strong demand even led Apple’s device to the top of the charts: the iPhone was the market leader in the 2020 holiday quarter, stealing the thunder from rival Samsung. Also important, the higher-end, pricier trims have been performing particularly well, a good sign for ASP (average selling price) and margins.

Here is the better news: the iPhone 13 could be an even bigger deal. Wedbush estimates that initial builds for the device hover around 100 million units. This number compares favorably, by 25%, to the iPhone 12’s 80 million in 2020.

Also, lack of a major global pandemic will probably mean more efficient supply chain, on-time launch and faster delivery times during the 2021 holiday period.

Despite a very strong finish to the calendar year, the iPhone had its struggles in 2020. Apple’s challenge will be to boost sales beyond the timid flat-to-1% growth mark in 2021 (see chart below). Judging by the success of the first 5G model and the encouraging early read on the iPhone 13, things are looking good for the Cupertino company.

TTM revenue growth by major product segment. DM Martins Research

Twitter speaks

Are investors excited about the next iPhone, or will the upcoming model not do much to Apple’s financial performance? I asked Twitter the question:

Read more from the Apple Maven:

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)