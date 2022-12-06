Apple stock has moved lately on news about the iPhone assembly issues in China. As the Cupertino company tries to diversify its supply chain, expect this to be a hot topic in 2023.

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain away from China. Because the COVID-19 lockdowns in the country have caused the Cupertino company to offer a warning on iPhone holiday sales, the most recent piece of news pushed Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report higher at the start of trading on Monday, December 5.

Today, we talk about how Apple’s supply issues will likely be the main topic of conversation for shareholders and analysts in fiscal 2023 – a problem that is unlikely to be resolved overnight.

Figure 1: Apple Stock: Supply Chain Will Be Key In Fiscal 2023 Unsplash

iPhone Sales At Risk

To provide some context, Apple warned investors in November that iPhone Pro and Pro Max sales in fiscal Q1 would fall below the company’s original estimates. The culprit, as described by Apple itself:

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity.”

Then, late last month, Bloomberg reported that “iPhone Pro sales could take a hit to the tune of 6 million units this year”.

ItauBBA’s analyst Thiago Kapulskis quantified the impact of the supply chain challenges: “[approximately] 7% reduction in relation to Apple’s initial expectations” for unit sales. This being the case, the analyst thinks that current sell-side estimates are at risk of being overstated.

Don’t Expect Overnight Changes

As an answer to the overdependence on the Chinese manufacturing infrastructure, Apple’s move to diversify its iPhone supply chain outside the country can only be good news. However, investors should not expect a “silver bullet” solution that makes the pain go away quickly.

For starters, “95% of total iPhone supply still comes from the country”, according to Seeking Alpha. Making sizable changes to the manufacturing and assembly network could take a while.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives, in fact, took a stab at providing an outlook in his most recent report. He states:

“More than 50% of iPhone production could come out of India and Vietnam by 2025/2026. This is as opposed to the current single-digit percentage contribution from these countries [today].”

The list of top suppliers shows that Apple has already started to move away from China, but that patience to see meaningful changes is required.

In June 2020, nearly half the number of Apple suppliers was located in China. Only 17% of suppliers were located in Asia ex-China, Japan, and Taiwan.

Today (see chart below), based on Apple’s own reporting, only 30% of suppliers are in mainland China. Asia-ex now accounts for 34%, double in two years. Europe and Taiwan have become more important hubs as well, while Japan saw its representation drop from 16% to only 8%.

Figure 2: Location of supplier facilities by main region, 98% of total spend. data from Apple

