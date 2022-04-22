Apple Pre-Earnings: The iPhone Should Be A Killer in Q2

Apple’s earnings day lurks around the corner. Today, the Apple Maven explains why the iPhone is likely to be a bullish story once again.

Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report fiscal Q2 earnings day is right around the corner. I have started to preview the company’s results by looking at Wall Street’s consensus expectations for the first calendar quarter of 2022.

Today, I will dig deeper into each main business segment, one at a time. Which product or geographic group will outshine in fiscal Q2? I begin by looking at the almighty iPhone.

iPhone: tough comps, but look closely

As usual, I like to start by putting things in perspective. In fiscal Q2, the iPhone will be facing very tough 2021 comps, which means that the YOY growth rate this time might seem unimpressive compared to last year.

The chart below shows how Apple’s smartphone revenues climbed by a whopping 66% in fiscal Q2 of 2021. This was a consequence of the iPhone 12 having launched late in 2020, due to supply chain issues, and sales having shifted forward from the holiday period.

Figure 2: iPhone revenue growth since Fiscal 2019. DM Martins Research, data from company reports

But look further back in time. Notice above how quite a bit of the demand for iPhones seems to have been delayed from 2019, when Apple had yet to enter the 5G space — while its key competitors had already launched one or even two versions of their 5G devices.

iPhone sales growth looked astonishing last year, but the annualized growth pace of the past three years has been only 4.8%. That is to say: while 2021 comps seem insurmountable in fiscal Q2, I would not be surprised to see revenue growth be at least on par with the three-year average, if not quite a bit better.

In other words, I do not buy into the argument that iPhone sales will be weak this time only because they were outstanding last year. Rather, I expect the segment to be a key driver of good news and, maybe, bullish sentiment on earnings day.

Double-digit growth is plausible

Recently, research company Canalys reported on calendar Q1 smartphone shipments worldwide across all vendors. The findings were not encouraging for the industry at large, as unit sales fell 11%. However, Apple has clearly performed much better.

According to the report, the iPhone’s market share increased three percentage points YOY in calendar Q1 to a respectable 18%. A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that, per Canalys, Apple’s smartphone shipments grew around 7% since last year.

This figure is roughly in line with Morgan Stanley’s expectations for fiscal Q2 iPhone unit sales. Analyst Katy Huberty projects 10% growth this time, probably a bit higher than consensus.

The new iPhone SE could help to push unit sales even beyond Ms. Huberty estimate. The inexpensive device, which is 5G capable and equipped with the powerful A15 Bionic chip, came to market on March 18. Two weeks of initial sales should be reflected in fiscal Q2 results.

Further support for iPhone revenues could come from higher ASP, or average selling price. The iPhone 13 has arguably been one of the most successful product launches in Apple’s history, with the pricier Pro and Pro Max becoming particularly popular.

Should ASP rise YOY (Morgan Stanley forecasts an average price increase of 3.5%), it is possible that iPhone sales growth approaches an impressive 15% against tough comps.

