Next iPhone Event: News On The Service Side? (Video)

Daniel Martins

The anticipation over Apple’s Septmeber product refresh is building up. Traditionally, the Cupertino company has announced the event schedule in the last few days of August – which means any time now.

I have talked about next month’s main topic of conversation: the new 5G-capable iPhone. I have also called out the Apple Watch Series 6 as the other meaningful announcement that I expect to see. This time, we could see services take the center stage for the second time ever. I believe that this is the ideal time and place for Apple to unveil its service bundles.

Watch the brief video above for the Apple Maven’s takeaways on the possible bundling of services.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

