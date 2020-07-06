Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

Arcade: Apple Shuffles To Get The Strategy Right (Video)

Daniel Martins

The problems keep rolling in. First, Apple Arcade suffered from unenthusiastic reviews. Then, users seemed unhappy that new titles were not being introduced fast enough, as originally expected.

Now, the Cupertino company is pulling the plug on several developer contracts. Allegedly, Apple is looking for “titles that will keep users hooked, so subscribers stay beyond the free trial of the service”. Apparently, the company is not getting enough of it from its developers.

It seems clear that Apple Arcade is going through an identity crisis of sorts and looking for a new direction. In the process, developers claim to be “faced with financial woes, compounded by the pandemic” – in yet another clash between Apple and its independent app and software makers.

Does it matter?

A question that may be lingering in investors’ minds is: does Apple Arcade even matter? My best answer to this one is “maybe”.

I discussed in my most recent Apple Arcade article that this new venture would probably amount to a mere 1% of 2020 revenues. That is, if the platform can rake in my projected 12 million subscribers. Add in the cost to run it, and we are probably looking at a minimally profitable business.

So for now, I believe that the appeal of Apple Arcade is largely as another piece of the ecosystem puzzle. Should the gaming platform ever become popular and more desirable by gamers, consumers will be more willing to own an Apple device and spend more time on it.

Don’t forget to watch the video above.

Check out these articles next:

Apple Arcade: The Netflix of Mobile Games Is Just Another Piece of the Puzzle

Apple Services: The Next Leg Higher

iPhone 12: Apple’s Rocky Road To The 5G Era

Comments

Apple Services

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Stock Heads To The Moon In The Second Quarter

Apple shares have found only one direction in the second quarter of 2020: up and to the right. Bullishness was supported by a decent earnings report, a successful WWDC event and plenty of “sell-side love”.

Daniel Martins

App Store: Why The China Debacle Matters

The App Store and Greater China are two critical pieces of Apple’s business. The recent issue with Chinese gaming apps could disrupt both.

Daniel Martins

iPhone 12: Apple’s Rocky Road To The 5G Era

Apple’s road to 5G has been long and winding. The drama is not over, however: the iPhone 12 may not see the light of day until November 2020 – or even later.

Daniel Martins

The Alphabet Story Told In 3 Key Financial Metrics

Alphabet has been fighting a tough battle to maintain revenue momentum. Meanwhile, the company sits on a growing pile cash.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Tim Cook Is A Silicon Valley Rock Star (Video)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has joined Elon Musk, Satya Nadella and others on Barron’s list of Top 25 CEOs of 2020. Here’s why the accolade is well deserved.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Sell-Side Love Is In The Air (Video)

Apple stock has been on fire lately. Much of the share price momentum can be credited to sell-side analysts, who seem obsessed with the company’s fundamentals and prospects in 2020.

Daniel Martins

How US Carriers Are Preparing For The 5G Supercycle

5G networks across the US still have much to evolve. But early adopters should already have the incentive to upgrade to 5G devices later this year – which is good news for Apple.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple in China: Why iPhone Sales Dropped in May

In this “Apple in China” edition, we look at why the iPhone has been having a hard time in China lately. Also, we present the silver lining to sales during this pandemic.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Another Great Week To Be An Investor

It has been a painful week for the S&P 500 and even for the FAAMG group. But Apple investors could care less, as shares of the Cupertino company climbed once again.

Daniel Martins

Facebook: This Graph Shows That The Company Has Peaked

Facebook was an excellent performer until recently. Now, higher costs and decelerating revenues suggest that the company’s best days may have been left behind.

Daniel Martins