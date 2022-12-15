Apple’s App Store Drama: Should AAPL Investors Worry?

Apple may have conceded to European authorities and is getting ready to allow third-party app stores on some of its devices. Could this be a problem for Apple stock and its investors?

The years-long drama involving Apple’s App Store and the company’s practice of charging certain developers a 30% fee for using the platform have not been put to rest. The most recent development came from Europe, where Apple may allow third-party application stores to operate on its iPhone and iPad devices.

The good news is that, so far, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report does not seem to have felt the pinch. The share price has been under pressure in the past many weeks for other reasons, but an App Store-driven selloff has clearly not materialized.

However, is there still a risk looming on the horizon?

More App Store Scrutiny

Apple’s App Store model is a great one: allow software developers to market their apps to the nearly 2 billion active Apple devices around the globe, and charge many of them a 30% commission on revenues generated.

The problem is that the highly profitable business has been under constant attack by those who have their own dollars to protect. Not long ago, Epic Games fought “an epic battle” against Apple, claiming that the Cupertino company’s gatekeeper role was unfair and monopolistic.

Apple has counterargued that they provide the valuable service of keeping the app ecosystem safe and well curated for users, which would in turn justify the high fees charged from the larger developers while giving a free pass to smaller developers.

Piling on to defend Epic Games’ stance were several other tech names, including Meta, Microsoft and Spotify. More recently, Elon Musk accused Apple of trying to pull Twitter from the App Store, while also saying that “he would rather go to war than pay Apple’s 30% fees.”

App Store: Analysts Don’t Seem Concerned

Back in the Epic Games days, Morgan Stanley’s analyst Katy Huberty downplayed the importance of the App Store issues. She explained that, if “Apple were to lose all App Store revenue from the top 20 app developers globally, [the drag to financial performance] would equate to [only] 2% of revenue and 5% of EPS”.

Following the recent developments in Europe, Ms. Huberty successor Erik Woodring also attached a small dollar amount to the risk that Apple may end up rolling out its “open door policy” outside Europe. According to the sell-side expert:

“A worst-case scenario would see a 1% revenue hit and a 2.5% hit to earnings per share if Apple made such a move. [We] believe that Apple potentially appeasing EU regulators could actually remove a long-standing overhang on Apple's stock.”

The Apple Maven’s Take

There is no question that the App Store is a huge piece of Apple’s flywheel, and one of the reasons why AAPL is a compelling stock to own. It is a highly-profitable and scalable way for the company to monetize on its huge global installed base of iOS devices.

I estimate that about one-third of Apple’s services revenues come from the App Store – much of it generated from gaming apps. The margins associated with these revenues are likely sky-high. Should the App Store’s well run dry, Apple could take a sizable hit to earnings.

The better news is that, while the App Store overhang remains, the impact to the P&L remains muted. Maybe Morgan Stanley is correct in that “consumers overwhelmingly prefer the App Store compared to alternatives.”

At least, I am not ready to change my long-term bullish stance on Apple stock as a result of this new chapter in the App Store saga.

