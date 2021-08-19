Apple TV+: Apple Is Going All In On Streaming Video

Apple's new investments in video content unveil the company's ambitious strategy to boost Apple TV+ revenues. Could this be a catalyst for Apple stock?

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Apple intends to acquire real estate in Hollywood to produce original content for its streaming video platform, Apple TV+. According to the source, Apple would be interested in an area of ​​more than 46,000 square meters to add to its existing leases.

But why is this investment necessary? The answer, in our view: more original content to better compete with rivals like Netflix and Prime Video and become more relevant in the space.

Figure 1: Apple TV+ logo. Unsplash

Reasons for the purchase

Apple’s acquisition of these facilities could prevent productions from being suspended or otherwise restricted due to lack of space. In the past, Apple rented studios individually in Los Angeles and elsewhere to produce its content. With a dedicated hub, the company would become better equipped to compete with its streaming rivals.

Former director of production planning at Netflix, Mike Mossalam, is reported to be linked to the project. He is one of Apple's real estate executives and was instrumental in expanding the company's presence in Culver City, another major television production hub in the Los Angeles area.

Original content expenses

Apple invested $6 billion in Apple TV+ in 2019 – on the surface, a costly gamble on the new service. However, if compared to other giants, the investment is equal to, if not much less than, those of its key competitors. See chart below.

Figure 2: Streaming spend on content (2019) Variety

Investments in original content tend to be hefty, and companies like Netflix allocate a large chunk of their streaming revenues to it. However, heavy spending is an important strategy, as discussed below.

The importance of original content

It is important to understand what drives demand for certain products or services. In the case of streaming, the main reason seems to be the size of the library of movies available in the company's catalog – which, to be frank, is not one of Apple's strengths.

The second most important factor driving demand for streaming is the availability of exclusive content (see chart below). Netflix, for example, plans to spend about $17 billion in 2021 developing its own movies and shows.

Figure 3: Why did you subscribe for a streaming service (s)? eMarketer

Why investors should care

By acquiring a hub in Hollywood, Apple is making a statement about its willingness to invest in original content. Investors should take note of this move, as it hints at the Cupertino company’s ambitions in video services.

The Apple Maven believes that the asset purchase could be a drag to profits in the short term – albeit not a very noticeable one, considering the size of Apple’s other businesses. But give it enough time, and the strategy may pay off, contributing to Apple stock's appreciation.

At first, catching up with the likes of Netflix may benefit Apple through higher user retention, which bodes well for the company’s ecosystem. But this is not to say that Apple TV+ cannot be a successful stand-alone business.

More content should translate into more subscribers, lower churn and, possibly, higher average subscription prices. Over time, this could translate into higher profits. With patience and some optimism, perhaps buying AAPL shares before TV+ becomes successful could be a smart move.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

