Apple Stock: Could This Be The Next Big Thing In Services?

Apple may find growth opportunities for its services segment in the underappreciated video call market. Here is how Apple stock could benefit from the recent updates to FaceTime.

Several new software updates were introduced during June 7’s WWDC 2021 keynote presentation. However, at least one specific item caught the Apple Maven’s attention: Apple (AAPL) has announced important new features for FaceTime, iOS's exclusive video-link platform.

Among them, (1) FaceTime will now be available outside the Apple ecosystem, such as Android- and Windows-powered devices, and (2) the new SharePlay function will allow users to share content from third-party apps, including Disney+, Hulu, NBA and others, during a call.

Following the announcements that make Apple’s video application more competitive, could FaceTime be the next big thing in services that helps to propel Apple stock price higher?

Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock: What Wall Street Is Saying As WWDC Unfolds

The video platform market

First, let's start with the big picture. The video link market currently generates more than $9 billion in revenues globally and is projected to grow to $22 billion by 2027.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies, government agencies, schools and universities adopted a “stay-at-home” protocol, suddenly driving growth in video conference platforms like Zoom and Microsoft’s Teams. Both combined, for example, had more than 2.2 million new users in 2020.

This market is now globally dominated by Zoom, with approximately 49% market share, followed by Google Meet with 21%, Microsoft Teams with 14% and Microsoft’s Skype with 6%. See table below.

Figure 1: Video call platforms market share 2020 vs. 2021. EmailToolTester

Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Car: A Bullish Driver For Apple Stock Is In The Works

What could change for Apple?

The FaceTime updates may signal a new opportunity in services to be explored by Apple, in a video platform market that has been dominated by Zoom. Much of Apple's service revenue comes from the App Store today, which has recently been the target of anti-trust discussions, generating some uncertainty for the future.

The $9 billion video conferencing market may seem small for Apple. The Cupertino company reported revenues of $17 billion in the services segment alone, in fiscal second quarter 2021. See chart below.

Figure 2: Apple's fiscal 2Q21 revenue by segment. DM Martins Research

However, with products like FaceTime, Apple could boost its growth opportunities and add another component to its recurring subscription model. The services segment has been crucial as a complement to the iPhone and Mac, two businesses that will likely mature at some point.

Today, FaceTime is a free service and does not add any monetary value to Apple. However, perhaps the recent updates can be the first move into a new market that Apple may look more carefully at, one that may offer further revenue growth opportunities for its services segment.

Read more from the Apple Maven: 3 Key Takeaways From WWDC 2021

Twitter speaks

Apple’s WWDC was packed with software updates, but light on hardware news. Which of the following, out of the developers’ conference, do you think is most likely to be meaningful for AAPL’s investment thesis? Leave your vote below and follow @AppleMaven on Twitter!

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

Alpha Spread’s user-friendly platform allows you to estimate a stock’s fair value –through valuation multiples, discounted cash flow, and more. I believe that the service is a must for anyone looking to own the right stock at the right price. Check out alphaspread.com and get started with a 7-day free trial.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)