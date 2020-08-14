Apple Maven
Apple: Services Push Stock To $2 Trillion Intraday (Video)

Daniel Martins

In this video, I talk about this note-worthy day of trading for Apple shares. Despite overall weakness in the market, Apple climbed higher and touched the $2 trillion in early afternoon trading – only to pull back before the closing bell.

As you watch the video above, keep these few important topics in mind:

  • This is the second time this week that Apple flirts with $2 trillion, but fails to stay above the mark. The S&P 500 is also struggling to break new all-time highs.
  • Apple’s services bundle could be the “next big thing” to happen to this segment, now that the company has delivered on its goal to double 2016 revenues.
  • Jim Cramer reiterates his message: “own Apple, don’t trade it”. I tend to agree with him, as I don’t remember ever being bearish this stock.
  • If interested, check out my January 2020 article in which I looked closer at the value of Apple’s services business.

Explore more data and graphs

The graphs used in this video were provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

Stock Rover screening, research, charting and portfolios
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

