Apple: Services Push Stock To $2 Trillion Intraday (Video)

In this video, I talk about this note-worthy day of trading for Apple shares. Despite overall weakness in the market, Apple climbed higher and touched the $2 trillion in early afternoon trading – only to pull back before the closing bell.

As you watch the video above, keep these few important topics in mind:

This is the second time this week that Apple flirts with $2 trillion, but fails to stay above the mark. The S & P 500 is also struggling to break new all-time highs.

Apple’s services bundle could be the “next big thing” to happen to this segment, now that the company has delivered on its goal to double 2016 revenues.

Jim Cramer reiterates his message: “own Apple, don’t trade it”. I tend to agree with him, as I don’t remember ever being bearish this stock.

If interested, check out my January 2020 article in which I looked closer at the value of Apple’s services business.

