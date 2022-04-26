Today, the Apple Maven previews the performance of Apple’s service business in fiscal Q2. Will revenue growth continue to impress?

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report investors must be itching to see what the Cupertino company has to share this week. Apple reports fiscal Q2 results on April 28, after the closing bell. The Apple Maven will cover earnings day in real time, via live blog, as we usually do.

So far, we have reviewed some of the highlights of the event: key analyst forecasts, as well as the expected performance of the iPhone and the Mac segments. Today, we turn to services, a steadily growing division that accounted for 19% of total revenues last fiscal year.

Figure 1: Apple Pre-Earnings: What To Expect Of Services In Fiscal Q2 Apple

Services: expect strength as usual

Services have become an increasingly important business for Apple. Revenues in the past couple of years may be misleading, as the pandemic’s stay-at-home trends and new products launched likely caused the iPhone and Mac to perform unusually well relative to services.

But over a longer period of time, between fiscal 2018 and 2021, Apple’s service revenues have increased at an annual pace of 23%. This is more than double the growth in total revenues, and substantially better than the revenue increase delivered by the iPhone, Mac and iPad divisions.

Here’s something else about services: revenue growth tends to be fairly consistent, as the chart below depicts. Over the past 13 quarters, the increase has ranged from about 15% to 33%. Meanwhile, iPhone growth has swung from -21% to +66% during the same period.

Figure 2: Apple Services growth. DM Martins Research

This consistency is due to the recurring-revenue nature of the business. iPhone users, for example, tend to download from the App Store and make transactions regularly. Mac users who subscribe to Apple Music are likely to keep the monthly cash stream to Apple flowing.

For this reason, service revenues are likely to come in hot as usual. I expect to see a growth rate of 20%, if not a bit better. This would be consistent with the segment’s quarterly average of around 22% since the start of fiscal 2019.

Apple’s Academy Award win in March could be a driver of revenue for Apple TV+. Still, since subscription businesses are a “slow burn”, any strength here is likely to be reflected only in total paid subscriptions. This number was 785 million last quarter, up 165 million YOY.

The hidden positive of service strength

A discussion about the performance of the services segment should not be limited to revenues. Historically, the segment has also delivered margins of more than 70% that is nearly twice as high as margins in the product segments.

It is hard to forecast what service segment margins will be this time. Last quarter, they were up nearly two percentage points YOY due to favorable mix. Service margins are likely to improve over time, as the business gains scale.

More importantly, product revenue growth this quarter is unlikely to be very high, due to tough comps. I project iPhone and Mac growth reaching 8% to 15%. If services grow at 20% or more, as I believe to be the case, the revenue mix towards services should be favorable to margins.

Using the assumptions above, a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation tells me that Apple’s total gross margin in fiscal Q2 could expand by 50 basis point YOY due, in great part, to the revenue mix that leans more heavily towards the service business.

