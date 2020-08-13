Apple: This Is The Path Forward For Services (Video)

The rumors are now so specific that they may as well be the official announcement. According to Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to launch a series of service bundles called Apple One.

The news come one quarter after the Cupertino company claimed victory on its goal to double 2016 service revenues by 2020 – see chart below. Should Apple One be confirmed, this would be the next chapter in the evolution of a segment that has changed the game for the company and its stock.

I am highly bullish on Apple One for reasons that I explain in the brief video above. Check it out!

Read more from the Apple Maven:

iPhone: China Will Remain A Problem Until 2021

Apple: Kings Of Inventory Management

WeChat Ban: 30% Drop in iPhone Sales Is Absurd

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)