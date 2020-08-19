Apple Music 1: Where The Puck Is Going (Video)

Apple Maven
The announcement is unlikely to catch investors’ attention, and for good reasons. On August 18, Apple rebranded its online radio service: Beats 1 is now Apple Music 1. The company has also launched its new Music Hits and Music Country stations.

Little is known about Beats 1’s audience figures or monetization accomplishments, making it hard to assess Apple Music 1’s business opportunity. However, the move speaks to Apple’s focus on service offerings. Expect more news of the kind to surface going forward.

Watch the brief video above for the Apple Maven’s takeaways on Apple Music 1.

Apple: Services Push Stock To $2 Trillion Intraday (Video)

Apple Sidesteps Fortnite Drama (Video)

Warren Buffett’s Bet On Apple: As Good As Gold

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

