Apple Makes A Case For Its App Store (Video)

Daniel Martins

Apple’s App Store has come under attack from many sides recently. First, CEO Tim Cook was called into Congress to talk about antitrust, and questions about the company being an influential gatekeeper of its app store were raised. More recently, Epic Games declared war on the App Store. Other big companies piled in, Facebook among them.

To combat some of the bad PR, Apple is making a case for its App Store, and how much it contributes to the U.S. The chart below summarizes “the iOS app economy” measured by number of jobs created across the 50 states.

Watch the brief video above for more on the App Store.

2.1 million iOS app economy jobs across all 50 states
Apple

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

