TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Apple Card: An Overlooked Opportunity

Daniel Martins

Apple stock rallied on Monday, reaching intra-session gains of 2.5% in the early afternoon. It is likely that, aside from macroeconomic and political factors, shares were supported by a bullish sell-side note from Cowen’s analyst Krish Sankar.

$1 billion opportunity

According to Mr. Sankar, Apple Card is shaping up to be an emerging contender in the fintech space. He notes:

What caught my attention the most were the analyst’s numbers around the revenue opportunity. He believes that Apple’s payment platforms will contribute $1 billion to the company’s top line in 2020, and that the figure will double within two years. However, in terms of earnings impact, the 2- to 3-cent contribution to EPS would be much less impressive.

The Apple Maven’s take

Should Apple’s payment platforms generate the expected $2 billion in revenues by 2022, this business alone would be large enough to qualify as a Fortune 1000 company today – trailing by only a small margin well-known businesses like Groupon and Fossil Group. This is impressive, considering that the Apple Card (forecasted by Cowen to be Apple’s largest payment product by 2023) is barely one year old.

Apple Card Rating
The Balance

As I mentioned a few months ago, I continue to see the Apple Card as an important piece of the company’s ecosystem. While Cowen’s estimates point at an enticing stand-alone business opportunity, the indirect benefit of the Apple Card to other product and service sales could be even more valuable. Think about Apple’s ability to offer zero percent and cash-back deals through its card, and how these payment benefits to consumers can help to boost demand for the iPhone, iPad and other devices.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Previewing Apple’s Week: All About The iPhone 12

Apple Stock This Week: One Step Forward, One Step Back

Apple’s Fiscal 4Q Preview: What To Expect Of The iPhone

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Apple Services

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Previewing Apple’s Week: All About The iPhone 12

The upcoming week could prove to be action-packed for Apple and its stock, if at least one key event takes place. Here is a look at what could move shares next.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Is October Usually A Good Month?

October tends to be bad for the stock market, but not for Apple. I went back to the 1980 IPO and noticed something interesting about the stock’s performance during this historically tough month.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple Stock This Week: One Step Forward, One Step Back

Apple has been exchanging punches with the market, and it is unclear if the stock will find its way north soon. Here is a look at how shares have performed recently.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Fiscal 4Q Preview: What To Expect Of The iPhone

As earnings season approaches, the Apple Maven looks at how each of Apple’s segments may have performed in fiscal fourth quarter. We start today with the important iPhone category.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Tough September Is Finally Over

September was a month for Apple investors to forget. Here is a look at how the stock performed compared to its benchmark, and what drove the sharp share price movements.

Daniel Martins

by

McPhone

Apple: Countdown To Earnings Season Starts

As fiscal fourth quarter comes to an end, the Apple Maven kicks off the countdown to Apple’s earnings day. Here is what Wall Street analysts currently expect of the headline numbers.

Daniel Martins

Apple: India Takes Center Stage

Amid an environment of timid smartphone sales growth and trade tensions between the US and China, India presents opportunities on both the supply and demand sides of the equation.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple Stock: A Look At Recent Sell-Side Opinions

Recently, analysts from Morgan Stanley and Morningstar have published very different opinions on Apple. Here is a look at what each of them had to say.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Another Shot At $2 Trillion

Apple made history when it became the first US-based company to reach the $2 trillion valuation, before shares turned around quickly. Now, the stock is ready to push towards the milestone once again.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: A Rebound At Last

Apple has finally found some strength, erasing in a few days nearly all the losses from the prior week. Here is a recap of how shares have performed, and what drove them higher this time.

Daniel Martins