Another Push To Make Apple News Relevant (Video)

Apple is not giving up. Following speculation that the launch of News and News+ in 2019 was unimpressive, the Cupertino company is now adding new features to both.

This is what I had to say about Apple News+ a few weeks ago, regarding the short-term prospects:

“The COVID-19 crisis has forced people to shelter in place while it severely slowed down economic activity. As a result, consumers have had more time to spend on news, music and video platforms. At the same time, businesses have scaled down their advertising spending, hurting companies whose revenue model depends on ad dollars. Apple News+ is a service that can benefit from both trends.”

Watch the video for more information on the new features of Apple News and News+.

Check out these articles next:

Apple News+: Two Reasons To Read Carefully

Apple Services: The Next Leg Higher

Apple Music: The Silent Revenue Grower