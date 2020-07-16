Another Push To Make Apple News Relevant (Video)
Daniel Martins
Apple is not giving up. Following speculation that the launch of News and News+ in 2019 was unimpressive, the Cupertino company is now adding new features to both.
This is what I had to say about Apple News+ a few weeks ago, regarding the short-term prospects:
Watch the video for more information on the new features of Apple News and News+.
