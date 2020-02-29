This is a very interesting article on Marketwatch by Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler that discusses how science can actually extend your life epectancy. That's a big deal for me, America's Annuity Agent, because lifetime income annuity guarantees are all about life expectancy.

The title of the article "We are nearing 'longevity escape velocity' - where science can extend your life for more than a year for every year you are alive" is not only long, but a real head turner. It's also a must read.

If the findings in the article are correct, age 100 will become the new age 60. Wow! That's really good news for annuity consumers, and concerning for annuity issuers. Annuities are the only financial product on the planet that guarantees a lifetime income stream regardless of how long you live. Those lifetime payments are based on current life expectancy tables which have us living around 84 to 86+ years, depending on the actuarial study you are looking at.

So if you own a lifetime income guarantee now with the annuity company predicting you will die in your 80s...and science and medical breakthroughs take that to age 100, then your annuity is a phenomenal deal! That's an understatement.

Most people that call me to get quotes on my annuity calculator on lifetime income products are primarily concerned about interest rates. That's a mistake because life expectancy drives the annuity pricing train. I also believe that you should be as worried about life expectancy tables changing as much as your beloved interest rates.

Read the article, and then considering buying a lifetime income stream annuity to lock in these low life expectancy tables. It might be the best ROI (Return on Investment) ever!