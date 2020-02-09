Elder Financial Abuse 'A Crime Of The 21st Century'

A must read article by Susan Rupe of AdvisorNews that addresses elder financial abuse. It's no secret that senior citizens and retirees are a primary target for most grifter and sociopath salesmen. It's been the case for decades. However, with people living longer and the demographic tidal wave of 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement age every single day...the pool of elder Americans is growing by leaps and bounds. Unfortunately, elder financial abuse is increasing as well.

From Susan Rupe's article, this part jumped off the page to me..."The National Council of Aging estimates losses from elder financial abuse to be anywhere between $2.9 billion and $35.5 billion a year...and those are staggering numbers. It's really tough to nail down the actual amount of loss. That's a big range. And the reason why is because many of these cases go unreported. And the national Adult Protective Services Agency reports that only one in 44 cases is reported.”

My advice to those of us who have parents that could be a target is to constantly monitor their bank and investment accounts to make sure nothing fraudulent is happening. Interview and introduce yourself to any advisors, bankers, or anyone involved with their money decisions.

According to the article, 47% of senior citizens handle their financial matters entirely on their own. In addition, 81% of seniors say they don’t believe anyone close to them would take financial advantage of them.

Those stats alone reveal the problem of elder financial abuse, and the reason we all need to be aware of it and proactively try to prevent these issues from happening.