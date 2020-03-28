Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

Coronavirus Reveals Financial Irresponsibility

The Annuity Man

Kristin Tate's opinion piece on TheHill.com explains how the Coronavirus has revealed the financial responsibility of many Americans.  Most of us live in our own little comfortable bubble, but many around us are in financial chaos.

The following excerpt from Krisitin's article is enough to make anyone's mouth fall to the floor...."The availability of credit gave us an opportunity with a great hangover.  It made nice homes, flashy cars, and expensive consumer products within reach for earners across income levels.  But purchasing on installment is often a trap and a major contributor to our $14 trillion in consumer debt.  Financing items as diverse as furniture, laptops, clothing, and more with easily obtained credit opened the door to fiscal recklessness. Consider that average Americans spend $800 monthly on car payments.  It is not only low income and middle income earners who blow through their paychecks every month. Many high income earners also live above their means.  Indeed, at least a quarter of households making $150,000 and above live paycheck to paycheck.  Our fiscal irresponsibility means that when an unexpected crisis like the one today hits, Americans are unable to sustain their own families, even for a short time period."

All I can say to that little taste of her article is...WOW!  All of this consumer over-spending is now coming home to roost.  Let's just hope that people don't have their typical short memories when the economy does eventually turn around.  If at all possible, you need a safety net to get you through unpredictable times.  That always seems like a "no brainer" in retrospect.

Stan The Annuity Man 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Guaranteed Income Floor: How to build it

Having a guaranteed income floor is essential with any retirement plan

The Annuity Man

Should I take the pension lump sum or payout?

Many companies offer a choice of a lump sum payout or a lifetime income stream

The Annuity Man

What Are Annuities Paying?

There are many types of annuities and each has unique benefits and limitations

The Annuity Man

Are All Annuities Tax-Deferred?

There are many types of annuities, and not all of them are tax-deferred

The Annuity Man

Pension Fund or Retirement Annuity?

Annuities are transfer of risk contracts that primarily solves for lifetime income

The Annuity Man

Are All Annuities Sellable?

There are many different types of annuities, and not all of them are sellable

The Annuity Man

Annuity Death Benefits: How They Are Paid Out

Annuity death benefits are taxable even though life insurance companies issue the policies

The Annuity Man

What is a Hybrid Annuity?

Hybrid means multiple benefits, and every single annuity types has many unique benefits

The Annuity Man

Retirement Income Strategies Using Annuities

Annuities are the only financial product that provides an income stream that you can't outlive

The Annuity Man

Why Do So Many Financial Advisors Hate Annuities?

Most financial advisors hate annuities because they lose control over that asset

The Annuity Man