Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Podcasts
Annuity Man Videos

After the 1918 Flu Pandemic...Annuities Did Fine

The Annuity Man

Allison Bell once again offers her great insight into how annuities fared during the last flu pandemic of 1918.  

Her fascinating article can be found at ThinkAdvisor.  Below is an excerpt from her research.

"One possible clue about how the U.S. annuity market could look in 20 years is that life insurers created the modern U.S. annuity market in the decade in the decade after the catastrophic 1918 influenza pandemic.  People with an interest in the topic can see how newspapers of the era covered the topic by searching through electronic newspaper archives, such as the Newpapers.com archive.  The consumers and life insurers in the U.S. insurance market in late 1918 had just gotten through World War I, faced the prospect of the country having to pay off mountains of war bonds, in were in the middle of the flu pandemic, which would kill about 600,000 Americans over three years, or 0.6% of the U.S. population, and would be especially hard on pregnant women and working-age men.  The 1918 death toll was to the 1918 U.S. population about what a death toll of 1.8 million would be to the current U.S. population.  Each community set its own quarantine rules. The quarantines tended to be similar to, but shorter than, the lockdown rules being imposed today."

Allison continues to dig down and provides 5 bullet points of specific research that can be easily compared to today's Coronavirus epidemic.  My kudos to Allison for continuing to provide timely and unique takes on today's financial chaos and how history always provides an interesting road map.

Stan The Annuity Man

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Annuity Confinemenet Care Riders & Enhanced Benefit Payouts Work

Confinement Care riders are attached benefits providing guaranteed coverage

The Annuity Man

The Difference Between Pensions and Annuities

Annuities and Pensions both provide an income stream that you can never outlive

The Annuity Man

Annuity Costs: How much should you spend?

Annuities allow you to contractually solve a goal using the least amount of money possible

The Annuity Man

Why Are Some Annuities Called Hybrid?

All annuity types offer multiple benefits, and can be referred to as "hybrid"

The Annuity Man

Are Annuities Safe Right Now?

With the current pandemic crisis, are annuities a safe place to place your money?

The Annuity Man

Annuities As Part Of Your Retirement Portfolio

Annuities are contractually guaranteed transfer of risk strategies

The Annuity Man

Annuity Fees: What to expect

Annuities are life insurance transfer of risk products, and most types have no annual fees

The Annuity Man

Are Hybrid Annuities Safe For Retirees?

The word "hybrid" is part of a sales pitch to over-promote and over-hype annuities

The Annuity Man

Annuities: Timing The Purchase

Trying to time an annuity purchase is like nailing Jello to a wall

The Annuity Man

Retirement Expert Rants: Annuities and the Markets

Annuities and the Stock Market should NEVER be put in the same financial category

The Annuity Man