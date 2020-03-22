Stan The Annuity Man
Why Do So Many People Hate Annuities?

The Annuity Man

If you are an adult who keep up with the news and financial publications, you have seen Radio-TV-Print advertisements that actually instructs you to hate all annuities.  Too many financial advisors promote their commission or fee based salaries by trumpeting this false hatred as well.  The bottom line is that there are agendas behind all of these misleading and uneducated messages.

To say that you hate all annuities is like saying you hate all restaurants.  Annuities are the only financial product on the planet that can provide an income stream that you can never outlive.  Annuities actually have a monopoly on lifetime income.  So with that being said, if you hate all annuities...then you would have to also hate your Social Security or pension payments.

There are also annuity types that function like a CD (Certificate of Deposit).  Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs) are the annuity industry's version of a CD.  Both offer full principal protection, no annual fees, and a guaranteed annual interest rate.  Can you honestly say that you hate CDs?  Of course not!

Annuities are contractually guaranteed transfer of risk strategies that are issued by life insurance companies, and there are many different types of annuities with each having their own unique benefits and limitations.

