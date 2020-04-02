A common question that I receive on a daily basis is, "What's the best annuity company out there?" Good intentions, but a question that only a sales sociopath could answer. The true answer is the best annuity company is the one who provides the highest contractual guarantee for your specific situation. I have no clue what that "best annuity company's" name is until I run the quote on my annuity calculators to find the highest contractual number for the specific type chosen.

Annuity quotes are like a gallon of milk, which means that they expire every 7 to 10 days unless you lock them in during the application process. Multi-Year Guarantee Annuity (MYGA) fixed rates are pretty basic from a quote standpoint. MYGAs are the annuity industry's version of a CD, so you are basically looking for the highest annual yield for the specific time period you are wanting to lock in for.

For lifetime income guarantee annuity types like Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), and Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract (QLACs)...quotes are primarily priced and based on life expectancy at when the payments start. Interest rates play a secondary pricing role.

The bottom line is that there are many good annuity companies out there offering many different types of annuities. With that being said, always fall in love with the guaranteed number, not the carrier.

