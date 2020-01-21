What is the objective of an annuity?

There are many different types of annuities available, and each have unique benefits and limitations that solve for specific goals. So you can't rationally say that you "hate all annuities" because that would be like saying you "hate all restaurants." Some are good, some are bad, but not ALL of them are bad! Enough of that nonsense.

The types of annuities available to the consumer are numerous. The main ones are MYGAs (Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities), FIAs (Fixed Index Annuities), VAs (Variable Annuities), DIAs (Deferred Income Annuities), SPIAs (Single Premium Immediate Annuities), QLACs (Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts). Income Riders are not a type of an annuity, but are attachments to deferred annuities like FIAs and VAs that provide a lifetime income stream at a future date that you choose. I mention Income Riders with the other types because most FIAs and VAs are sold with these attached benefits, so it's important to know how they actually work...instead of how they are pitched.

Annuities are contracts, and should be owned solely for their contractual guarantees. Never purchase an annuity for hypothetical, theoretical, back-tested, hopeful agent return scenario. Own an annuity for what it WILL DO, not what it might do. Don't buy the sales pitch dream because you are going to own the contractual reality.

