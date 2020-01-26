What is the best annuity for you?

Let's set the record straight from the start....there's not one type of annuity that is "best" for everyone. There's not one product that separates itself or is one size fits all. There are many annuity types that all have unique benefit propositions and limitations, so it is important to determine which annuity type provides the highest contractual guarantee for your specific situation or goals.

The primary types of annuities available to the consumer are Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs), Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs), Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs), Variable Annuities (VAs), and Income Rider/Future Pension benefits attached to VAs or FIAs.

It's easy to determine if you need an annuity, and if so, which type fits best. You only have to answer 2 simple questions. 1) What do you want the money to CONTRACTUALLY do? 2) When do you want those CONTRACTUAL guarantees to start? It's that simple. From those 2 answers, you can then know the type of annuity that will provide the best contractual guarantee and start quoting all carriers to find the highest number for your specific situation.

Remember that annuities (regardless) of type are commodity products, and quotes last about 7 to 10 days on average...just like a gallon of milk.

