What is a State Guaranty Fund for Annuities?

The Annuity Man

One of the most frequently asked questions I receive is, "Are annuities FDIC insured?"  The answer is no, but annuities do have their own form of insurance coverage.  In my opinion, FDIC is still the best coverage and most people are familiar with that type of financial product insurance that covers products like CDs (Certificates of Deposit).

Fixed annuities are regulated at the state level, and each state has their own State Guaranty Fund that covers annuity purchases up to a specific dollar amount.  

As you may have guessed, every state has different rules concerning the dollar amount coverage of their specific State Guaranty Funds.  Most provide coverage per policy, per owner, and per carrier.  In other words, you could have an annuity policy with company X and your spouse could have another annuity policy with that same company X....and each would be covered by the State Guaranty Fund.  Once again, State Guaranty Funds provide coverage for fixed annuities.

The primary types of fixed annuity types are Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs), Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs), Traditional Fixed Annuities, and Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs).

Variable Annuities (VAs) are covered by SIPC insurance provided by brokerage firms and banks because VAs are considered a security....not a fixed annuity.

Charitable Gift Annuities (CGAs) are back in full by the claims paying ability of the charity or non-profit issuing the policy.

Comments

