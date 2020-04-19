Hybrid is a car. Hybrid is a mattress. Hybrid is a plant. But "hybrid" really shouldn't be used to describe annuities. I know that I put that in the title, but that's because agents are improperly using the word "hybrid" to over-hype and over-promote Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs). FIAs are enhanced CD products, not market return products as they are too often pitched.

The brutal facts are that all annuity types offer multiple benefits. Most agents using the word "hybrid" are referring to the numerous contractual benefits offered in order to convince people to buy. I get calls every day asking me what the best hybrid is currently. My patented answer is Toyota...but Honda is running a close second!

When buying annuities of any type, you only have to ask and answer 2 questions. 1) What do you want the money to contractually do? 2) When do you want those contractual guarantees to start? That's it. It's that simple. From those 2 answers, I can then match you up with the correct annuity product type that will provide the highest contractual guarantee for your specific situation.

When it comes to lifetime income, annuities are the only financial product on the planet that can provide an income stream you can never outlive. Annuities have a monopoly on lifetime income.

