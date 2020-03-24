Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

What is a Hybrid Annuity?

The Annuity Man

In the real world of rational thinkers and annuity salespeople who tell the truth and never over-hype products, a "hybrid" is a plant...a car...and sometime a mattress.  A "hybrid" is not an annuity!  Period.  End of story.  If an agent or advisor uses the word "hybrid" when explaining or pitching their annuity of choice, then hang up the phone or walk out of the room immediately.

If you want to analyze the palm of your hand, "hybrid" means multiple benefits.  Under that factual scenario, every single annuity type offers multiple benefits.  Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs), Variable Annuities (VAs), Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs), and Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) all offer their own unique multiple benefits.

However, Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) is the product type that is attached to the misleading "hybrid hype."  I'm really not sure why, except for the fact that it is easy to get licensed to sell the product...and the commission to the agent is very high.  That's a bad combination when it comes to sales pitches to the consumer.

The bottom line is that FIAs are not bad products, and they are not too good to be true.  Just remember that if it sounds too good to be true, then it is...every single time...without exception when it comes to annuities.  Annuities are transfer of risk contracts.  Nothing more.  Nothing less.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractual guaranteed quotes available with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation, and see a live feed of the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Retirement Income Strategies Using Annuities

Annuities are the only financial product that provides an income stream that you can't outlive

The Annuity Man

Why Do So Many Financial Advisors Hate Annuities?

Most financial advisors hate annuities because they lose control over that asset

The Annuity Man

Selling Fear and Annuities Using Coronavirus

Fear and greed always have been used to sell, but this is not the time for those tactics

The Annuity Man

Why Do So Many People Hate Annuities?

If you say that you hate all annuities, then you have to say you hate Social S

The Annuity Man

What John Bogle might say about Coronavirus

John Bogle would have most likely said the Coronavirus represents market opportuity

The Annuity Man

Explaining Annuitization Structuring Choices

Annuitization is the creation of a contractually guaranteed income stream

The Annuity Man

Coronavirus Matters...The Stock Market Doesn't

The current Coronavirus crisis has put into perspective the importance of the stock market

The Annuity Man

Should I Have An Annuity In My Porfolio?

Annuities in a portfolio primarily solve for lifetime income and principal protection

The Annuity Man

Do you have an Annuity Retirement Plan?

Annuities are the only financial product that provides an income stream you can't outlive

The Annuity Man

How To Find The Best MYGA Fixed Rates

Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities (MYGAs) are the annuity industry's CD

The Annuity Man