The Truth About Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs)

Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) are currently one of the most overy-hyped and over-promoted products in the financial industry. That's unfortunate because FIAs are good strategies if you fully understand both their limitations and benefits, and how they can properly fit in a portfolio.

FIAs were first introduced in 1995 to compete with CD returns, based on a call option strategy attached to an index...typically the S & P 500. The upside on that call option is limited and locked in every year on the contract anniversary date. If the market is down, your principal is protected.

In addition to principal protection, FIAs can also provide contractually guaranteed lifetime income if an Income Rider is attached at the time of application. An Income Rider is a separate calculation from the accumulation value (i.e. index option value) that can only be used to determine the first lifetime income payment.

Too many agents promote FIAs as "market upside with no downside" or "market participation with principal protection." Neither of those sales pitches are true. Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) are not market products. They are fixed annuities and actually classified as life insurance products. To sell FIAs, you only need a life insurance license at the state level, and you can only sell FIAs that have been approved in that specific state.

