Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Podcasts
Annuity Man Videos

The Difference Between Pensions and Annuities

The Annuity Man

I love speaking with people that will tell me proudly and loudly that they "hate all annuities," but really love the lifetime income stream that their pension and Social Security payments provide.  Hypocrite much?  Every U.S. citizen with a Social Security number owns an annuity whether they like it or not.  It's called Social Security.

Pensions are lifetime income annuity guarantees offered by an employer.  Yes, pensions are annuities as well.  The employer is on the hook to pay regardless of how long you live.  With annuities, the annuity carrier (i.e. life insurance company) is on the hook to pay for the rest of your life. 

The primary difference between pensions and annuities is the backing of the payments.  Pensions are backed by the claims paying ability of the employer (private or public sector).  In addition, the PBGC (Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation) offers additional backing in case the employer goes under or can't pay.  Annuity income streams are backed by the issuing annuity company/life insurance company.  Because fixed annuities are regulated at the state level, each state has a guaranty fund that backs policies to a specific dollar amount.

Both pension and annuity lifetime income streams are primarily based on your life expectancy(s) at the time the payments start.  Interest rates play a secondary pricing role.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractual guarantees quoting all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation, and see a live feed of the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Annuity Costs: How much should you spend?

Annuities allow you to contractually solve a goal using the least amount of money possible

The Annuity Man

Why Are Some Annuities Called Hybrid?

All annuity types offer multiple benefits, and can be referred to as "hybrid"

The Annuity Man

Are Annuities Safe Right Now?

With the current pandemic crisis, are annuities a safe place to place your money?

The Annuity Man

Annuities As Part Of Your Retirement Portfolio

Annuities are contractually guaranteed transfer of risk strategies

The Annuity Man

Annuity Fees: What to expect

Annuities are life insurance transfer of risk products, and most types have no annual fees

The Annuity Man

Are Hybrid Annuities Safe For Retirees?

The word "hybrid" is part of a sales pitch to over-promote and over-hype annuities

The Annuity Man

Annuities: Timing The Purchase

Trying to time an annuity purchase is like nailing Jello to a wall

The Annuity Man

Retirement Expert Rants: Annuities and the Markets

Annuities and the Stock Market should NEVER be put in the same financial category

The Annuity Man

Annuity Companies: Do they keep the money when you die?

The annuity company doesn't keep the money when you die...unless you want it to

The Annuity Man

What Is A Hybrid Income Annuity?

Hybrid Income Annuities are contractual guarantees with multiple benefits

The Annuity Man