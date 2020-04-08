Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

The Difference Between Indexed and Variable Annuities

The Annuity Man

The two most popular annuity types that are sold in the United States are Variable Annuities (VAs) and Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs).  Both are high commission products that agents love to push as one size fits all solutions.  However, comparing VAs and FIAs is like comparing apples and oranges.

Variable Annuities (VAs) are classified as a security.  They are regulated by FINRA and the SEC, just like stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, etc.  Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) are fixed annuities and life insurance products that are regulated at the state level.  The only similarity is that they are both issued by life insurance companies.

Even though the mutual fund (aka: separate account) choices are limited with Variable Annuities (VAs), they are the only annuity type that could potentially produce market returns.  Those returns are limited by high annual fees (for the life of the policy) as well.

Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) were introduced in 1995 to produce CD type (or a little better) returns.  Since inception, that's exactly what they have done...even though agents pitch them as market return products.  They are not.

Both VAs and FIAs can have Income Riders attached to most policies at the time of application to provide a future pension income stream if needed.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractual guarantees with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation, and see a live feed of the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Annuities: Will Do. Not might do.

Annuities are transfer of risk contracts that are issued by life insurance companies

The Annuity Man

How To Shop For The Best MYGA Fixed Rates

Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities are the annuity industry's version of a CD

The Annuity Man

What is a Fixed Index Annuity (FIA)?

Indexed Annuities are not securities, but life insurance products regulated at the state level

The Annuity Man

How to find the best company for your annuity

Finding the best annuity company is key to securing the highest contractual guarantee

The Annuity Man

Current Annuity Rates and Pricing

Annuities are contractually guaranteed transfer of risk products issued by life insurance compani

The Annuity Man

Can You Transfer Your IRA To An Annuity?

Transferring IRA assets to to an annuity is a non-taxable event

The Annuity Man

The Reason People Are Hoarding Toilet Paper

The buying and hoarding of toilet paper is now the new obsession for many Americans

The Annuity Man

The Safety and Suitability of Annuities

Annuities are transfer of risk contractual guarantees that primarily solve for income and principal protection

The Annuity Man

A Financial Protection Guide For Coronavirus

Great article that lists the top financial links addressing Coronavirus

The Annuity Man

How to find the best QLAC quote

QLACs are a future pension plan that you can use in your Traditional IRA

The Annuity Man