Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

Should you consider a QLAC for your IRA?

The Annuity Man

In a perfect world, Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs) would be the top selling annuity type in the United States.  If all annuity types paid the same built-in (i.e. "hidden") commissions to agents, QLACs would be the #1 annuity sold every single year. 

The reason that QLACs would be #1 is that most people's assets (other then their house) is in their Traditional Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).  QLACs can only be used in Traditional IRAs and some select employer retirement plans.  The funding rules for a QLAC is the lesser of 25% of your total IRA assets or $135,000.

QLACs allow the IRA owner to add their spouse/partner for a "Joint Life" income guarantee for both lives.  In addition, the dollar amount used in a QLAC is not part of the RMD (Required Minimum Distribution) calculations when you reach age 72.  Once QLAC income is turned on, that payment stream fully satisfies the RMDs for the dollar amount in the QLAC.

QLAC income has to start at age 85.  You don't have to defer that far out, but age 85 is when you are required to start the lifetime income.  You can turn QLAC income on as early as 72, and any time in between 72 and 85.  The 2 most popular structuring choices are "Life Only" (or "Joint Life Only") and "Life with Cash Refund" (or "Joint Life with Cash Refund").

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractual QLAC quotes using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's QLAC Owner's Manual for free and under no obligation, and see the best fixed rates available for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inflation and Annuities: Contractual Facts Matter

Annuities can help address inflation, but contractual increases are priced into the policy

The Annuity Man

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract Pros and Cons

$135,000 is the maximum premium allowed for a QLAC in 2020

The Annuity Man

Annuity Products: SPIA is a DIA is a QLAC

SPIAs, DIAs, and QLACs all have the same structure and guarantee lifetime income

The Annuity Man

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract Definition

2020 Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract funding rules allow a maximum of $135,000

The Annuity Man

Should You Claim Social Security Early Because of the Coronavirus?

You should take your time and fully analyze if you should claim Social Security now

The Annuity Man

What Do Annuities Contractually Solve For?

Annuities are transfer of risk contracts that primarily solve for lifetime income

The Annuity Man

Is Buying An Annuity In A Zero Interest Rate Environment A Good Idea?

Great article by Wade Pfau about buying annuities in a zero interest rate environment

The Annuity Man

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract Rules

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts are a future pension guarantee for your IRA

The Annuity Man

Annuities: 2 Unique Benefits You Need To Know

Annuities are the only financial product that provides a lifetime income guarantee

The Annuity Man

How To Find The Best Annuity Income Riders

Income Riders are an attached benefit to an annuity policy for lifetime income guarantees

The Annuity Man