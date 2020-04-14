In a perfect world, Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs) would be the top selling annuity type in the United States. If all annuity types paid the same built-in (i.e. "hidden") commissions to agents, QLACs would be the #1 annuity sold every single year.

The reason that QLACs would be #1 is that most people's assets (other then their house) is in their Traditional Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). QLACs can only be used in Traditional IRAs and some select employer retirement plans. The funding rules for a QLAC is the lesser of 25% of your total IRA assets or $135,000.

QLACs allow the IRA owner to add their spouse/partner for a "Joint Life" income guarantee for both lives. In addition, the dollar amount used in a QLAC is not part of the RMD (Required Minimum Distribution) calculations when you reach age 72. Once QLAC income is turned on, that payment stream fully satisfies the RMDs for the dollar amount in the QLAC.

QLAC income has to start at age 85. You don't have to defer that far out, but age 85 is when you are required to start the lifetime income. You can turn QLAC income on as early as 72, and any time in between 72 and 85. The 2 most popular structuring choices are "Life Only" (or "Joint Life Only") and "Life with Cash Refund" (or "Joint Life with Cash Refund").

