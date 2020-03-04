Stan The Annuity Man
Should you buy an annuity inside of an IRA?

The Annuity Man

For some reason, annuities are the most hated financial product on the planet.  I blame that on too many sociopath agents selling one size fits all dreams and the industry allowing that to happen.  That's unfortunate, because annuity contractual guarantees are transfer of risk strategies that primarily solve for lifetime income or principal protection.  Most rational people are looking for one or both of those solutions.

The uninformed knee-jerk response to owning an annuity inside of an IRA is comical.  "Why would you own a tax-deferred instrument in a tax-deferred structure" is ridiculously asked by agenda driven advisors or uneducated consumers.  The answer is the reason you would own an annuity inside of an IRA is because of the CONTRACTUAL GUARANTEES.  That's it.  Nothing else.

Annuities are contracts issued by life insurance companies.  You only buy annuities for the contractual guarantees of the policy.  You never buy one for the hypothetical, theoretical, back-tested, hopeful agent return scenario.  Never buy the sizzle because you are going to own the steak.  Don't buy the dream because you are going to own the contractual realities.  Do you want me to keep going with the analogies?  Hopefully you got what I'm trying to say.

That blunt answer is the same reason you would plan an annuity strategy (any type) inside of an IRA.  You would do that because the contractual guarantees make sense for your specific situation.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man to get the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation.

