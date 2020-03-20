Stan The Annuity Man
Annuities continually get a bad rap from the media and advisors because there are agendas in place in lieu of facts.  Anyone who says they "hate all annuities" are not shooting straight.  If they hate all annuities, then they hate Social Security payments.  If they hate all annuities, then they hate all guaranteed pension payments.  If they hate all annuities, then they hate CD type principal protection products.

When it comes to annuities fitting in a portfolio, it all comes down to your specific situation.  There are many types of annuities available, and each of those has their own unique benefits and limitations.  With that being said, annuities are not for everyone.  But with over 10,000 Baby Boomers reaching retirement age every single day, many are looking for the contractual guarantees and transfer of risk that only annuities can offer.

Annuities are the only product category on the planet that can provide a lifetime income stream.  No other financial product can offer this benefit.  For some reason, the annuity industry has not pounded the message of "lifetime income" to the American consumer.

There are only 2 questions you need to ask and answer to find out the type of annuity that could be included on your porfolio. 

1.  What do you want the money to CONTRACTUALLY do?

2.  When do you want those CONTRACTUAL guarantees to start?

If those answers surround the topics of lifetime income or principal protection, then an annuity might be a good fit in your portolio.

