Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Podcasts
Annuity Man Videos

Retirement Expert Rants: Annuities & The Media

The Annuity Man

I'm the first person to say the annuity industry has earned it's bad reputation.  I don't blame the carriers, but I do blame far too many agents for pushing the sales envelope to get the application signed.  Carriers can't regulate what those army of agents say, which is unfortunate.  I do blame the annuity industry for not having a coherent and disciplined one note marketing message to the 10,000 baby boomers that reach retirement age every single day. 

Annuities are the only financial product on the planet that can provide a lifetime income stream.  They have a monopoly on that benefit proposition.  If you or I were running the annuity industry, I would GUARANTEE you that the "lifetime income" message would be repeated until Pavlov's dog ran out of saliva.

The financial media is to blame as well for allowing the "I Hate All Annuities" and "All Annuities Are Expensive" propaganda to proliferate all platforms.  10 minutes of fact checking and research would reveal that those 2 commonly repeated phrases are incorrect, misleading, and fake annuity news.

I understand the "annuities" is the financial curse word, and looked down upon by the "masters of the universe" on Wall Street.  The brutal fact is that people need more lifetime income guarantees to add to their other annuity payment...Social Security.  Truth matters.  Facts matter.  Informed retirement decisions matter.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation, and see a live feed of the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Annuities Take Center Stage During A Crisis

People are looking closer at annuity contractual guarantees during this current crisis

The Annuity Man

How Annuity Confinemenet Care Riders & Enhanced Benefit Payouts Work

Confinement Care riders are attached benefits providing guaranteed coverage

The Annuity Man

After the 1918 Flu Pandemic...Annuities Did Fine

The 1918 Flu Pandemic provides a historical roadmap to how annuities will survive today

The Annuity Man

The Difference Between Pensions and Annuities

Annuities and Pensions both provide an income stream that you can never outlive

The Annuity Man

Annuity Costs: How much should you spend?

Annuities allow you to contractually solve a goal using the least amount of money possible

The Annuity Man

Why Are Some Annuities Called Hybrid?

All annuity types offer multiple benefits, and can be referred to as "hybrid"

The Annuity Man

Are Annuities Safe Right Now?

With the current pandemic crisis, are annuities a safe place to place your money?

The Annuity Man

Annuities As Part Of Your Retirement Portfolio

Annuities are contractually guaranteed transfer of risk strategies

The Annuity Man

Annuity Fees: What to expect

Annuities are life insurance transfer of risk products, and most types have no annual fees

The Annuity Man

Are Hybrid Annuities Safe For Retirees?

The word "hybrid" is part of a sales pitch to over-promote and over-hype annuities

The Annuity Man