Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Podcasts
Annuity Man Videos

Retirement Expert Rants: Annuities and the Markets

The Annuity Man

Annuities are contracts.  They are issued and backed by life insurance companies and are transfer of risk strategies that primarily solve for lifetime income.  In fact, annuities have a monopoly on lifetime income.  No other financial product, except annuities, can contractually guarantee an income stream that you can never outlive.

Comparing annuities to the stock market is the ultimate "apples to oranges" comparison.  Annuities are "Will do" contractual guaranteed products.  The stock market is one big "might do."  Unfortunately, annuity salesmen (and the annuity industry) for that matter seems fixed on stock market returns as well.  Over-hyped sales pitches surrounding Variable Annuities (VAs) and Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) dominate the annuity sales landscape.  In addition to the agent's commissions being high with these 2 product types, "the dream" can easily be pushed to eager retirees hoping that a "too good to be true" product exists.  Spoiler alert, it does not!

In my opinion as "America's Annuity Agent," if you want stock market returns...then never buy an annuity of any type.  FIAs are actually CD products and a life insurance product, and VAs have limited choices with their mutual funds (i.e. separate accounts).  In other words, don't buy the dream, because you are going to own the contractual realities.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man to get the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation, and see the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Annuity Companies: Do they keep the money when you die?

The annuity company doesn't keep the money when you die...unless you want it to

The Annuity Man

What Is A Hybrid Income Annuity?

Hybrid Income Annuities are contractual guarantees with multiple benefits

The Annuity Man

Pandemics Are The Retiree's Ultimate Enemy

Pandemics are the ultimate retiree enemy because so much is affected in the markets

The Annuity Man

Potential vs. Contractual Annuity Returns

Annuities are transfer of risk strategies that should be owned for their contractual guarantees

The Annuity Man

Does This Pandemic Tear Up The 4% Rule?

Wade Pfau makes a case that the Coronavirus might be the end of the 4% rule

The Annuity Man

QLACs Can Be Used To Combat Inflation

QLACs are an efficient way to contractually combat future inflation

The Annuity Man

Annuity Income: Do I lose control of the money?

With annuity income guarantees, controlling the money depends on the annuity type

The Annuity Man

It’s Tax Time…Do You Need A QLAC In Your IRA?

$135,000 is the maximum premium for 2020 QLAC funding with your Traditional IRA

The Annuity Man

Principal Preservation: Are You At That Stage?

Current market volatility is pushing many investors to principal preservation strategies

The Annuity Man

Are QLACs a good idea for retirement income?

The maximum Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract premium for 2020 is $135,000

The Annuity Man