Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract Definition

The Annuity Man

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs) were first introduced in 2014 by the IRS and the Treasury Department as a way for people to use their Traditional IRAs (and some employer sponsored plans) to plan for future income needs.  The goal was to have people add additional income guarantees to add to their Social Security payments.

The premium funding rules for QLACs in 2020 is the lesser of 25% of your total IRA (i.e. qualified) assets or $135,000...whichever is less.  If you have a Traditional IRA, and your spouse/partner has a Traditional IRA...each of you can have a QLAC.  In addition, each of you can choose to add your spouse/partner as a "Joint Life" payout participant.

QLAC income has to start by age 85, but can be turned on as soon as 72.  You can also contractually structure the policy so that 100% of any unused money will go to the listed beneficiaries on the policy at the time of your passing...even though the annuity compan is on the hook to pay regardless of how long you live. 

The dollar amount placed in a QLAC is not used to calculate RMDs (Required Minimum Distributions) when you turn 72, and the income stream from the QLAC fully covers the RMD for the dollar amount in the QLAC.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man to get the best and highest QLAC quotes with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also get Stan's QLAC Owner's Manual for free and under no obligation, and see a live feed of the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should You Claim Social Security Early Because of the Coronavirus?

You should take your time and fully analyze if you should claim Social Security now

The Annuity Man

What Do Annuities Contractually Solve For?

Annuities are transfer of risk contracts that primarily solve for lifetime income

The Annuity Man

Is Buying An Annuity In A Zero Interest Rate Environment A Good Idea?

Great article by Wade Pfau about buying annuities in a zero interest rate environment

The Annuity Man

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract Rules

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts are a future pension guarantee for your IRA

The Annuity Man

Annuities: 2 Unique Benefits You Need To Know

Annuities are the only financial product that provides a lifetime income guarantee

The Annuity Man

How To Find The Best Annuity Income Riders

Income Riders are an attached benefit to an annuity policy for lifetime income guarantees

The Annuity Man

Annuity Lifetime Income: Backstopping Strategies

Annuity lifetime income guarantees can be customized to meet your specific goals

The Annuity Man

The Difference Between Indexed and Variable Annuities

Indexed Annuities & Variable Annuities are completely different contractual strategies

The Annuity Man

Annuities: Will Do. Not might do.

Annuities are transfer of risk contracts that are issued by life insurance companies

The Annuity Man

How To Shop For The Best MYGA Fixed Rates

Multi-Year Guarantee Annuities are the annuity industry's version of a CD

The Annuity Man