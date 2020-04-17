The gorilla in everyone's investment room is inflation. The dreaded word...inflation. You can't see it. You can't touch it. You can't smell it. But it's there. Ever lurking in the shadows to upset and ruin retirement plans. It's the bogey-man of the retirement and investment world.

So how can you combat inflation? Not an easy answer, but it seems that too many agents and advisors think they have the product to solve it. They don't! If you are a U.S. citizen, then you already own the best inflation annuity on the planet. It's called Social Security.

Yes...Social Security is an lifetime income annuity structure that has increasing payments that are given by our "friends" in Congress. When you attached increases to commercial annuities, the annuity companies don't give that away. They have the big buildings for a reason. The carriers simply lower the payments to make up for that increase.

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs) can be a very good solution to combat future inflation. QLACs can only be used with Traditional IRA type assets and allow you to start the lifetime income stream as late as age 85. To contractually attack inflation, a good QLAC strategy is to ladder the income start dates. For example, you could have income starting at 75, 80, and 85.

