Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Podcasts
Annuity Man Videos

QLACs Can Be Used To Combat Inflation

The Annuity Man

The gorilla in everyone's investment room is inflation.  The dreaded word...inflation.  You can't see it.  You can't touch it.  You can't smell it.  But it's there.  Ever lurking in the shadows to upset and ruin retirement plans.  It's the bogey-man of the retirement and investment world.

So how can you combat inflation?  Not an easy answer, but it seems that too many agents and advisors think they have the product to solve it.  They don't!  If you are a U.S. citizen, then you already own the best inflation annuity on the planet.  It's called Social Security.

Yes...Social Security is an lifetime income annuity structure that has increasing payments that are given by our "friends" in Congress.  When you attached increases to commercial annuities, the annuity companies don't give that away.  They have the big buildings for a reason.  The carriers simply lower the payments to make up for that increase.

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs) can be a very good solution to combat future inflation.  QLACs can only be used with Traditional IRA type assets and allow you to start the lifetime income stream as late as age 85.  To contractually attack inflation, a good QLAC strategy is to ladder the income start dates.  For example, you could have income starting at 75, 80, and 85.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest QLAC quotes with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's QLAC Owner's Manual for free and under no obligation, and see the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Annuity Income: Do I lose control of the money?

With annuity income guarantees, controlling the money depends on the annuity type

The Annuity Man

It’s Tax Time…Do You Need A QLAC In Your IRA?

$135,000 is the maximum premium for 2020 QLAC funding with your Traditional IRA

The Annuity Man

Principal Preservation: Are You At That Stage?

Current market volatility is pushing many investors to principal preservation strategies

The Annuity Man

Are QLACs a good idea for retirement income?

The maximum Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract premium for 2020 is $135,000

The Annuity Man

Lifetime Income: What Is Annuitization?

Annuitization is an annuity income structure that is irrevocable and guaranteed

The Annuity Man

Should you consider a QLAC for your IRA?

QLAC funding rules for 2020 is a maximum of $135,000 per IRA owner

The Annuity Man

Inflation and Annuities: Contractual Facts Matter

Annuities can help address inflation, but contractual increases are priced into the policy

The Annuity Man

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract Pros and Cons

$135,000 is the maximum premium allowed for a QLAC in 2020

The Annuity Man

Annuity Products: SPIA is a DIA is a QLAC

SPIAs, DIAs, and QLACs all have the same structure and guarantee lifetime income

The Annuity Man

Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract Definition

2020 Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract funding rules allow a maximum of $135,000

The Annuity Man