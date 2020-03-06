Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

How To Use Annuities For Long Term Care

The Annuity Man

When annuities were first introduced during the Roman Times as a lifetime income stream reward for the dutiful Roman soldiers and their families, I'm assuming that long term care coverage was not on anyone's radar screen.  Times change, and now long term care type coverage is an ongoing concern for the 10,000 baby boomers reaching retirement age ever single day.

Annuities primarily solve for 4 different goals.  I use the easy to remember acronym P.I.L.L. to describe those goals.  P stands for principal protection.  I stands for income for life.  L stands for legacy.  And the other L stands for long term care.  If you don't need to contractually solve for one or more of those items, you do NOT need an annuity of any type.  Always buy annuities for their contractual guarantees.  Never make your buying decision based on hypothetical, theoretical, projected, back-tested, and hopeful agent return scenarios.

When it comes to Long Term Care (LTC), annuities should be used as secondary coverage.  Traditional (non-annuity) LTC is still the best coverage, if you can qualify for it.  If you can't pass the underwriting standards for the Traditional LTC product, then annuity transfer of risk strategies might be your only option.  You can also use Single Premium Immediate Annuity (SPIA) income stream to fund Traditional LTC premiums.

The bottom line is that all annuity strategies can be customized to address your specific situation.  That rule definitely applies for annuities that address long term care.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man to get the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes from all carriers using his proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Does An Annuity Death Benefit Work?

Annuities are guaranteed issue and can provide a contractual death benefit

The Annuity Man

Can you have an annuity in a Roth IRA?

Annuity contractual guarantees can be used inside of a Roth IRA and are tax-free

The Annuity Man

How Annuities Can Increase Retirement Income

Retirement income can be increased by adding contractually guaranteed income from annuities

The Annuity Man

Should you buy an annuity inside of an IRA?

Placing annuities inside of an IRA only makes sense if the contractual guarantees solve the specific goal

The Annuity Man

What are my choices with an Inherited Annuity?

Inherited Annuity strategies are gaining more attention as baby boomer wealth is being transferred to heirs

The Annuity Man

What is a 1035 Annuity Transfer?

Transferring one annuity to another is a non-taxable event using IRS Code 1035

The Annuity Man

Should you transfer your 401k to an annuity?

Annuities are contractual guaranteed transfer of risk strategies that might be a good fit for a 401k transfer

The Annuity Man

How Are Annuity Income Riders Taxed?

Income Riders are attached benefits to a deferred annuity policy that provide lifetime income guarantees

The Annuity Man

What is a 401k Annuity?

Annuity lifetime income guarantees are now being offered in 401k type retirement plans

The Annuity Man

What is the Exclusion Ratio on a SPIA?

Annuity income exclusion ratio involves return of principal plus interest, and how the payments are taxed

The Annuity Man