Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

How to find the best QLAC quote

The Annuity Man

In 2014, our "friends" at the IRS and the Department of the Treasury introduced Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs).  The true reason for QLACs being thrown upon us is to "tap America on the shoulder" to start planning for future income needs.

Social Security is a guaranteed lifetime income annuity payment that every single American citizen owns.  However, it was never intended to be the sole source for retirement income even though that's how most people use this government benefit. 

QLACs can only be used in Traditional IRAs and some selected employer sponsored plans.  For 2020, the maximum amount of money you can place is a QLAC is the lesser of 25% of your total IRA assets...or $135,000.  So if you and your spouse/partner both have an IRA, each of you can have a QLAC.

QLACs allow you to add your spouse/partner as a "Joint Life" payment recipient, and the $135,000 is not a part of your RMD (Required Minimum Distribution) calculations.  This has the potential to save taxes on those RMD withdrawal.  You can start QLAC income as soon as age 72 and as late as age 85.  You don't have to defer to 85, but the is the maximum age before you are required to start the income stream.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man to get the best and highest QLAC quotes with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also get quotes on all other annuity types and receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation.  You can also see a live feed of the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Independent Retirement Annuity: Do you need one?

Annuities are transfer of risk strategies that primarily solve for principal protection and lifetime income

The Annuity Man

Who are the best companies offering annuities?

Annuities are transfer of risk contracts that are issued by life insurance companies

The Annuity Man

Annuities and the Stock Market

Annuities are contractually guaranteed transfer of risk strategies issued by life insurance companies

The Annuity Man

How many annuity beneficiaries can you have?

Your annuity beneficiaries will receive your unused annuity proceeds when you die

The Annuity Man

Retirement Annuity Calculator: How it works

Annuities are commodity products that need to be shopped for the highest guarantee

The Annuity Man

How To Apply and Purchase An Annuity

The application process for an annuity is similar to opening an account at a bank

The Annuity Man

Annuity Interest Rates: How it affects pricing

Depending on the type of annuity, interest rates will affect each type differently

The Annuity Man

There Are NO Perfect Annuity Answers...

Annuities are contracts and transfer of risk strategies issued by life insurance companies

The Annuity Man

by

Noodleman

Are "Hybrid" Annuities Too Good To Be True?

Hybrid is a word used to sell and promote Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs)

The Annuity Man

Annuities and Long Term Care

Annuities can contractually solve for long term care or confinement care concerns

The Annuity Man