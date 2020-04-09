Stan The Annuity Man
How To Find The Best Annuity Income Riders

The Annuity Man

Annuity Income Riders are growing in popularity as over 10,000 baby boomers are reaching retirement age every single day.  Income Riders are attached benefits to some deferred annuity policies that provide a guaranteed lifetime income stream that you can turn on at a future date of your choice.

Income Riders are typically attached to either Variable Annuities (VAs) or Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) at the time of application.  You can't add an Income Rider after a policy has been issued.  Income Riders are a separate calculation within the policy from the accumulation value, and that Income Rider dollar amount can only be used to calculate the first lifetime income payment.

Income Riders can be set up "Joint Life" with a spouse or partner to provide a lifetime income stream for both lives.  They can also be used in any type of account (IRA, Roth IRA, non-IRA).  The contractual guarantees with the Income Rider are the same regardless of the account type used, the only difference is how the income is taxed.

Income Riders should be shopped with all carriers in order to find the highest contractual guarantee for your specific situation.  Not one rider is better than the other in my opinion.  You should shop for Income Riders like you shop for a plane ticket.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the best and highest contractually guaranteed Income Rider quotes with all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation, and see the best fixed rates for your specific state of residence.

