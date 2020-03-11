Stan The Annuity Man
The first annuity type was introduced in the Roman Times as a pension type lifetime income payment for the dutiful Roman soldiers and their families.  The Latin word "annua" means payment, and is the origin of today's word "annuity."

Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs) is pretty much today's version of that early Roman annuity product.  If you need a lifetime income stream to start as early as 30 days from the policy being issued, then a SPIA is your only choice.  If you need income to start at a later date, then you should consider and quote Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs), and Income Riders attached to deferred annuities like Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) or Variable Annuities (VAs).

Lifetime income stream guarantees (regardless of the annuity type) is a combination of return of principal plus interest.  The taxation of that income stream depends on what type of account is being used.  Annuities can be purchased with Traditional IRA, Roth IRA, and non-IRA account money.  There are also some specific employer sponsored retirement plans that also offer lifetime income type annuities as part of their overall investment choices. 

All annuity quotes (regardless of the annuity type) should be shopped through all available carriers in order to find the highest contractual guarantee for your specific situation.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man to get the best and highest contractually guaranteed quotes on all annuity carriers and on all annuity types....and to use Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation.

