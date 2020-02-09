How To Compare Deferred Income Annuities

Annuities, regardless of type, are commodities. What that means is that there is not one company or product type better than the other. Annuities are contracts, and if you buy one...you will receive that policy/contract in the mail from the carrier.

Comparing annuities means running an apples to apples quotes on an annuity calculator that has access to all carriers. Annuity quotes are kind of like a gallon of milk because they expire every 7 to 10 days unless you lock them in during the application process. A carrier that might finish first from a contractual guarantees standpoint today might finish tenth when you re-quote it two weeks later. The annuity market is that fluid, so if an agent or advisor says they have "the best" annuity...they are not telling the truth or have an agenda behind the recommendation.

Comparing annuities also means comparing benefits and comparing the contractual guarantees of each policy against each other. You also need to compare the limitations and benefits of the policies you are considering.

When you are looking at buying an annuity, it's kind of like buying a plane ticket. You punch in your details, and you look for the best deal. It's really that simple, so don't be convinced otherwise.

