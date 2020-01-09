Stan The Annuity Man
Login

How to choose an annnuity

annuityman
by
-edited

This video explains how to select the right annuity type

There are many types of annuities available, but only 2 questions need to be answered when considering the purchase of an annuity. Question #1: What do you want the money to contractually do? Question #2: When do you want those contractual guarantees to start?

From those 2 answers, the correct annuity type can be chosen to provide the contractual guarantees needed for your specific situation and goals.  Once that annuity type is determined, then you need to quote all carriers to find the highest contractual number available.  Annuity quotes are like a gallon of milk, with quotes expiring every 7 to 10 days.  You can lock that quote in permanently by starting the application process to buy the annuity.

I also recommend using an acronym I developed to choose the right annuity type for you.  That acronym is P.I.L.L.  P stands for principal protection.  I stands for income for life.  L stands for legacy.  L stands for long term care.  If you don't need to contractually solve for one or more of those 4 strategies listed within that P.I.L.L. acronym, then you do not need an annuity.  It's really that simple. 

Between the 2 questions and the P.I.L.L. acronym, you should be able to easily determine if you need an annuity transfer or risk strategy...and if so....what annuity type would best solve for that contractual solution.  You always make your buying decision solely on the contractual guarantees of the policy.

You can contact Stan if you have any questions or want to see quotes on your specific situation.

Comments
Is an Indexed Annuity fixed or variable?
annuityman
annuityman
More Americans are renting in retirement
annuityman
annuityman
What is an Income Rider?
annuityman
annuityman
5 Things to Know about 707 Years of Interest Rate Data
annuityman
annuityman
MYGAs vs. Fixed Annuities
annuityman
annuityman
How do I create a guaranteed Income Floor?
annuityman
annuityman
Riders are creating an annuity sales storm
annuityman
annuityman
Who has the best fixed annuity rates?
annuityman
annuityman
‘Got Guarantees?’...is the annuity industry’s ‘Got Milk?’
annuityman
annuityman
What is a Deferred Income Annuity (DIA)?
annuityman
annuityman