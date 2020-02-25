Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

How the Annuity Free Look Period Works

The Annuity Man

Annuities get a bad rap.  Some of the over-hyped sales pitches do deserve scrutiny and ridicule, but the products do exactly what they promise because they are contracts.  Annuities have 2 unique features that no other financial product offers.  The first is a monopoly on lifetime income.  No other product type will pay you regardless of how long you live as a pure transfer of risk.  The other thing that separates annuities from all other financial instruments is the "free look" provision attached to all annuity types.

The "free look" provision is like being able to test drive a car before buying.  In this case, you can literally own the annuity and have the policy in hand...and still get a full refund without explanation.  In my opinion, that's one of the best deals going.

Every state has a different free look time period, and you can find you specific state rules here.  Most range from 10 to 30 days, after you have received the policy.  That means if you request a full refund during that time period, the carrier will provide a full refund.

The good news is that if make the decision to "free look" your policy and get your money back in full, you do NOT have to involve the agent who sold you the annuity.  You can circumvent that by just calling the carrier direct and making the request.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man to get the highest contractually guaranteed quotes for your specific situation using all carriers and Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive Stan's 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Annuity Age Restrictions: Too Old or Too Young?

Just because you age allows you to buy an annuity doesn't mean that you should

The Annuity Man

Can you buy an annuity at any age?

Depending on what type of annuity you are buying, there could be age restrictions

The Annuity Man

Financial advice for seniors about annuities

Senior citizens of often the main target of annuity salespeople, and should be careful before buying

The Annuity Man

How Are IRA Annuities Taxed?

Annuities that are held inside of an IRA are taxed at ordinary income levels

The Annuity Man

5 Common Blind Spots on Social Security

There are many rules that you need to know in order to maximize your Social Security benefits

The Annuity Man

How to find an unclaimed Annuity Policy

Find out if someone in your family owned an annuity that you didn't know about

The Annuity Man

by

bonniess

How the annuity buying process works

Know how the annuity buying process works before signing the application

The Annuity Man

How Is Annuity Income Taxed?

Annuity income taxation depends on the annuity type and the account type where it is held

The Annuity Man

What is a 1035 Exchange transfer with annuities?

IRS Code 1035 allows the non-taxable event transfer from one annuity to another annuity

The Annuity Man

Are Annuities a Rip-Off?

Even though annuities are contracts, they continue to be a controversial and misunderstood product

The Annuity Man