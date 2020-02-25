Annuities get a bad rap. Some of the over-hyped sales pitches do deserve scrutiny and ridicule, but the products do exactly what they promise because they are contracts. Annuities have 2 unique features that no other financial product offers. The first is a monopoly on lifetime income. No other product type will pay you regardless of how long you live as a pure transfer of risk. The other thing that separates annuities from all other financial instruments is the "free look" provision attached to all annuity types.

The "free look" provision is like being able to test drive a car before buying. In this case, you can literally own the annuity and have the policy in hand...and still get a full refund without explanation. In my opinion, that's one of the best deals going.

Every state has a different free look time period, and you can find you specific state rules here. Most range from 10 to 30 days, after you have received the policy. That means if you request a full refund during that time period, the carrier will provide a full refund.

The good news is that if make the decision to "free look" your policy and get your money back in full, you do NOT have to involve the agent who sold you the annuity. You can circumvent that by just calling the carrier direct and making the request.

