Stan The Annuity Man
Top Stories
News
Annuity Man Articles
Annuity Man Videos

How Is Annuity Income Taxed?

The Annuity Man

Annuities were put on the planet for lifetime income, and can be traced back to the Roman times when the dutiful Roman soldiers and their families were paid a lifetime income stream.  The word "annuity" comes from the Latin word "annua," which means payment.  I'm not sure how those old Roman "annuas" were taxed, but I'm sure they were.  If there are politicians and government nearby, there are going to be taxes.

Taxes on annuity income is at ordinary income levels, whether its a non-IRA (i.e. non-qualified account) or an IRA (i.e. qualified account).  With annuitized products like Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), and Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACS) held inside of an IRA....the income stream coming out is taxed at ordinary income levels.

If the SPIA or DIA is held in a non-qualified (i.e. non-IRA) account, the income is taxed at ordinary income levels...but only the interest part is taxable.  Annuity income is a combination of return of principal plus interest, so taxes are only on the interest portion until the account goes to zero.  At that time, the income stream continues, but then all of that payment amount is taxable.

With Income Rider (attached to a deferred annuity like Fixed Index or Variable), that withdrawal (non-annuitized) payment is taxed LIFO (Last In First Out) at ordinary income levels.

Contact Stan The Annuity Man for the highest contractually guaranteed quotes on all carriers using Stan's proprietary annuity calculators.  You can also receive his 6 Annuity Owner's Manuals for free and under no obligation.

Comments

Annuity Man Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What is a 1035 Exchange transfer with annuities?

IRS Code 1035 allows the non-taxable event transfer from one annuity to another annuity

The Annuity Man

Are Annuities a Rip-Off?

Even though annuities are contracts, they continue to be a controversial and misunderstood product

The Annuity Man

Annuity Transfers: What you need to know

Annuities should only be transferred when it makes contractual and mathematical sense for your situation

The Annuity Man

How much money do you need for an annuity?

It's important to know how much money is needed to fund an annuity transfer of risk contract

The Annuity Man

The Best Ways To Use An Annuity Calculator

Annuities are commodity products that need to be shopped for the highest contractual guarantees available

The Annuity Man

QLAC Rules for 2020

QLAC funding rules for 2020 is the lesser of 25% of your IRA total or $135,000 total

The Annuity Man

What is the best Retirement Annuity?

Retirement Annuities can provide principal protection, income for life, legacy, and long term care benefits

The Annuity Man

Is a Pension the same as an Annuity?

The original annuity pension was introduced in the Roman Times to pay the Roman soldiers and their families

The Annuity Man

Annuity vs. 401k:  How both can work for you

401ks now offer annuity income choices for future pension needs

The Annuity Man

Annuities: What is the best type to buy?

Annuities are contracts and transfer of risk strategies that primarily solve for lifetime income and principal protection

The Annuity Man