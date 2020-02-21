Annuities were put on the planet for lifetime income, and can be traced back to the Roman times when the dutiful Roman soldiers and their families were paid a lifetime income stream. The word "annuity" comes from the Latin word "annua," which means payment. I'm not sure how those old Roman "annuas" were taxed, but I'm sure they were. If there are politicians and government nearby, there are going to be taxes.

Taxes on annuity income is at ordinary income levels, whether its a non-IRA (i.e. non-qualified account) or an IRA (i.e. qualified account). With annuitized products like Single Premium Immediate Annuities (SPIAs), Deferred Income Annuities (DIAs), and Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACS) held inside of an IRA....the income stream coming out is taxed at ordinary income levels.

If the SPIA or DIA is held in a non-qualified (i.e. non-IRA) account, the income is taxed at ordinary income levels...but only the interest part is taxable. Annuity income is a combination of return of principal plus interest, so taxes are only on the interest portion until the account goes to zero. At that time, the income stream continues, but then all of that payment amount is taxable.

With Income Rider (attached to a deferred annuity like Fixed Index or Variable), that withdrawal (non-annuitized) payment is taxed LIFO (Last In First Out) at ordinary income levels.

