How does a Fixed Index Annuity (FIA) work?

Fixed Index Annuities (FIAs) are the most controversial type of annuity currently being sold in America. FIAs are CD type products that produce CD type (or a little better) returns. Unfortunately, that's not how they are too often promoted. False promises of "market upside with no downside" or "market participation with principal protection" litter TV and radio ads, and are the product of choice for the bad chicken dinner seminar circuit.

FIAs were first introduced in 1995 to compete head to head with CD returns. Since that time, that's exactly what they have done....even in this raging bull market. FIAs can have some years that are higher than others, but the blended returns are CD like. In my opinion, that's a good thing...but a fact that needs to be fully understood by the consumer.

Fixed Index Annuity (FIA) accumulation is based off a call option strategy. There are many types of FIAs available, and there are currently over 700 index option choices available. Most are 1 year options, which means that gains (if any) are locked in permanently on the contract anniversary date.

FIAs are also an efficient delivery system for attached Income Rider benefits for future lifetime income guarantees. Income Riders can be attached at the time of application, and are a separate calculation from the accumulation value (i.e. index option calculation).

Contact Stan The Annuity Man if you would like to see Fixed Index Annuity (FIA) or Income Rider quotes...or quotes of all annuity types...and to see a live feed of the best MYGA fixed rates for your specific state of residence.